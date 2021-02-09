Glasgow city council asked to take action as GEPB could pull out of TVA contract

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and Barren County Economic Authority released a joint statement in opposition to actions taken by the Glasgow Electric Plant Board to pull out of a Long Term Contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

In late January, the GEPB’s board of directors voted to hire a Lexington Law Firm to challenge the validity of the contract and get the rights to negotiate.

“If canceled, it will negatively impact economic development and local industry,” The joint statement said. “By canceling the contract with TVA, Glasgow will lose the top-ranked public utility in the US. TVA’s reliability, services, and programs make them a vital partner in economic development and provide a strong competitive advantage.”

Members of the Glasgow Chamber and Barren County Economic Authority called on the Glasgow City Council to intervene with the Glasgow Electric Plant Board, Board of Directors, and the Glasgow EPB Board of Directors to ‘resolve this issue.’

The City Council does have the authority to remove a mayor-appointed board member if they had reason to do so. Marlin Witcher, Glenn Pritchard, Libby Short, and D.T. Froedge all serve on the EPB board of directors.

13 News was able to talk to Libby Short, who is not in favor of terminating the GEPB’s contract with the TVA.

“The Joint Statement put out by the economic authority and the chamber, I’m in 100%. agreement of with,” Short said. “I think it’s time and honestly there’s been a lot of people asking the council to act on this for several months now.”

Glenn Pritchard, who voted in favor of challenging the contract with the TVA, sent 13 News the following statement, “It was never my intention to disrupt or cut ties with the TVA. The majority of the Board voted to hire an outside law firm in an attempt to have the entire Board review and consider the Flexibility agreement, in hopes we might be able to reduce the length of the contract from 20 years down to 5 years.”

D.T. Froedge, chairman of the GEPC, sent a letter to the Glasgow City Council echoing Pritchard’s statement.

“GEPB is not seeking to terminate its relationship with TVA, nor is it seeking to renege on any promises it made to TVA. Instead, GEPB is simply seeking to restore for itself an important right that it bargained for with TVA in the LTA,” the letter stated. “The LTA contained an important right and option that allows GEPB to reduce this commitment to just the original rolling 5-year term.”

The Glasgow City Council has a resolution on its agenda for Monday night’s meeting to “Express the council’s stance on Glasgow Electric Plant Board current state of affairs.”

The tension between the GEPB and the TVA has several members of the Glasgow community concerned as the TVA provides many benefits to the city.

“Hands down, TVA is number one across the board year after year, and there are a lot of economic authorities that wish they had TBA in their toolbox, and we’re fortunate that we do,” Libby Short said.

The Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and Barren County Economic Authority stated that the TVA’s reliability, services, and programs make them a vital partner in economic development and provide a strong competitive advantage for the city, so losing them as a player could be detrimental, raising utility bills and overall slashing benefits.

