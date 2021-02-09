Monroe County Health Department reports 14 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting 14 additional cases of COVID-19 since 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Saturday, February 6, 2021: 4 cases
Sunday, February 7, 2021: 2 cases
Monday, February 8, 2021: 8 cases
Total Cases: 1,212
Total Recovered: 1,122
Total Active: 54
Total Deaths: 36
For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
