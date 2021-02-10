BGPD asking for public’s help in shooting incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are asking the public for information pertaining to a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of W15 Ave. and Butler Way.

According to police, around 10:30pm, a man was found in his vehicle at the intersection of W. 15th and Butler Way with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Officials with the BGPD said during the incident, the victim was also involved in a crash at the intersection.

Officers believe they have narrowed down what the other vehicle involved looks like, shown in the photos below, though none are the actual vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle is a darker blue color and will have damage on the front.

If you have any information, or if you know of recent damage to a vehicle matching the description, you are asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4000.

