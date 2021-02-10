Advertisement

UPDATE: Bowling Green Police arrest man in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting

By Katey Cook
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Update Tuesday 2-11-21

Bowling Green Police have arrested Christian Castillo, 28, of Bowling Green in connection with the murder of Diego Pedro.

According to Bowling Green Police, Pedro was shot Tuesday night while in his vehicle at the intersection of W 15th and Butler Way.

Castillo was charged with Murder and Possession of a Handgun by a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

Update 12:45 a.m:

Officials with the Bowling Green Police Department said a person was walking down the street and found a man unresponsive and locked in his car.

When the police arrived, officers had to break the windows of the car to get the victim out and give him medical attention.

An ambulance was then called, and the man was taken to the hospital. He was later transferred to Nashville in an ambulance.

Detectives knocked on several doors in the area to see if anyone heard or saw what happened.

No arrests have been made related to the incident, if you have any information you are asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.

Original Story:

Bowling Green Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at W 15th Avenue and Butler Way in Bowling Green.

A call about the shooting came in around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

No one has been arrested at this time, but police believe this to be an isolated incident.

We will continue to update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Winter Storm: Road Condition Updates
Ice Storm Warning for Entire Area
“First Alert Weather Day” Through Thursday
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to winter storm
Witnesses say Joe B. Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a...
Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads

Latest News

Robert Goforth
Impeachment petition against Kentucky lawmaker is dismissed
BGPD arrest man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting
BGPD arrest man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
"All talk no dance" Dance Big Read hosts virtual event explaining powerful cause
"All talk no dance" Dance Big Read hosts virtual event explaining powerful cause
BG man dies after car crash
BG man dies after car crash