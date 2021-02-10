UPDATE: Bowling Green Police arrest man in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Update Tuesday 2-11-21

Bowling Green Police have arrested Christian Castillo, 28, of Bowling Green in connection with the murder of Diego Pedro.

According to Bowling Green Police, Pedro was shot Tuesday night while in his vehicle at the intersection of W 15th and Butler Way.

Castillo was charged with Murder and Possession of a Handgun by a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

Update 12:45 a.m:

Officials with the Bowling Green Police Department said a person was walking down the street and found a man unresponsive and locked in his car.

When the police arrived, officers had to break the windows of the car to get the victim out and give him medical attention.

An ambulance was then called, and the man was taken to the hospital. He was later transferred to Nashville in an ambulance.

Detectives knocked on several doors in the area to see if anyone heard or saw what happened.

No arrests have been made related to the incident, if you have any information you are asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.

Original Story:

Bowling Green Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at W 15th Avenue and Butler Way in Bowling Green.

A call about the shooting came in around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

No one has been arrested at this time, but police believe this to be an isolated incident.

We will continue to update this story as details become available.

At the scene of a shooting on W15 Avenue in Bowling Green. We don’t have a lot of information yet, but should know more by the end of the night. It appears that the silver car in the background is somehow involved, a couple of the windows are busted out. ￼￼￼ pic.twitter.com/2UxssD0pXl — Katey Cook (@Katey13news) February 10, 2021

Update on shooting at W15 Ave: One man was rushed to the hospital after officials said he was shot. He was found unresponsive in a car and first responders had to break the windows to get him out. His condition is unknown. No arrests but police think this is an isolated incident. — Katey Cook (@Katey13news) February 10, 2021

