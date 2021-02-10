Advertisement

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden lead this year’s nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a female-heavy list of 16 acts that includes for the first time The Go-Go’s, Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick.

Artists are eligible for a nomination 25 years after the release of their first official recording. There are two newly eligible acts in Jay-Z and Foo Fighters while artists nominated for the first time include Blige, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Warwick and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Kathy Valentine, an original member of The Go-Go’s, thanked fans on Twitter: “The Go-Go’s are the real thing straight from the clubs of LA all the way to the top, self taught and propelled. Rock on, sisters.” Warwick was also grateful: “When God winks he does it with flair and a surprise. I’m thrilled!”

Several candidates are looking for a second spot in the hall. Turner would be inducted for a second time, having gone to the hall as part of Ike & Tina Turner in 1991. Nominee Carole King is already in the hall as a songwriter and she would go in again this time as a performer. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is already in the hall as a member of Nirvana.

If elected, King and Turner would become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks’ 2019 election; she was also in as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement Wednesday. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Other nominees this year include: Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Todd Rundgren. LL Cool J is on his sixth nomination and Chaka Khan is on her third solo nomination.

The class of 2021 will be announced in May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Winter Storm: Road Condition Updates
Ice Storm Warning for Entire Area
“First Alert Weather Day” Through Thursday
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to winter storm
Witnesses say Joe B. Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a...
Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads

Latest News

A dog with burn scars will be trained to be therapy dog for kids in burn ward in Ohio.
Severely burned dog will be trained as a therapy dog for child burn victims
Robert Goforth
Impeachment petition against Kentucky lawmaker is dismissed
A dog with burn scars will be trained to be therapy dog for kids in burn ward in Ohio.
Dog severely burned will be trained to comfort child burn victims
BGPD arrest man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting
BGPD arrest man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville