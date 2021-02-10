Advertisement

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Ice storm, winter weather spreads across US

The National Weather Service is warning of winter weather advisories throughout the U.S. in the coming days.
The National Weather Service is warning of winter weather advisories throughout the U.S. in the coming days.(NWS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST
(Gray News) - Tens of millions of Americans will be under winter weather advisories in the coming hours and days, with significant concern for snow, ice and extreme cold, the National Weather Service said.

Local News Live will feature forecasts and reports from Gray Television markets throughout the affected areas.

Advisories from the NWS stretched as far south as western Texas, continuing northeast through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri. Ice storm warnings also stretch through Tennessee, Kentucky, with more advisories cutting through Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, stretching to Washington, D.C.

The significant ice storm will continue Wednesday and Thursday from the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley, the NWS said.

Warnings have been issued for drivers to be aware of changing road conditions. Bitter cold can lead to frostbite in less than 10 minutes, and people were advised to plan ahead and dress appropriately if outdoors.

