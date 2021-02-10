Popeyes launching fish sandwich

(CNN) - Popeyes is introducing a fish sandwich to their menu.

The flaky, flounder served on a brioche bun with pickles will be available for a limited time starting Thursday. It costs $4.49.

To draw in customers who loved the chicken sandwich, Popeyes is using the same bun and pickles combination in the fish version.

It’s also offering “sandwich insurance” on the launch day. For an additional 15 cents, people who buy the fish sandwich and don’t like it can swap it out for a chicken sandwich.

Popeyes tested the new item in Chicago last year to positive reviews.

If the fish sandwich is successful, Popeyes might add it to the menu permanently.

