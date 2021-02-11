Advertisement

BG attorney files motion to dismiss murder case

Police arrested Pedro Alfaro after shooting.
By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney Alan Simpson has filed a motion to dismiss his client’s murder case.

His client, Pedro Alfaro was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Kevin Morris on September 8th.

Police said they found Morris in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Apartments in Bowling Green with multiple gunshot wounds.

Morris later died in the hospital.

Officials said when Alfaro was arrested he told them he had shot Morris in self-defense.

Simpson said that in Kentucky, we have what is called the ‘Stand Your Ground Law,’ adding that it doesn’t just apply to your home, it applies if you’re anywhere.

He also said, in Pedro Alfaro’s case, it applied when he was in his car.

”We filed a motion to dismiss because the Kentucky legislature enacted these laws several years ago, that allow a person to use deadly force if they are in imminent fear of death or serious physical injury, and in Mr. Alfaro’s specific case, what we had was a situation where Mr. Alfaro was in the process of being robbed by the deceased and another individual, a juvenile who was in the car they were trying to rob him and it was right in the in the moment and the aftermath of that, that Mr. Alfaro, used deadly force to defend himself.”

