BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads on Wednesday.

Witnesses told Bowling Green police that 84-year-old Joe B. Lowe was stopped at the light for Cave Mill Rd in the left turn lane. They say Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a tree and a culvert, causing him to overturn.

Lowe was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

