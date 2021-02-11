Advertisement

Ferry between Kentucky and Missouri closed until at least Friday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet(KYTC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - A ferry that operates between Kentucky and Missouri will remain closed until at least Friday due to icy weather.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry stopped service Wednesday afternoon.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.

The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

