Ferry between Kentucky and Missouri closed until at least Friday

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - A ferry that operates between Kentucky and Missouri will remain closed until at least Friday due to icy weather.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry stopped service Wednesday afternoon.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.

The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)