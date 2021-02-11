FIRST ALERT: Icy conditions with cloudy and cold air for Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet Wednesday for south-central Kentucky, folks are waking up to sleet and freezing rain throughout Kentucky as moisture continues to move in with temperatures near or below freezing!

We are seeing icy conditions linger today with freezing drizzle possible in the afternoon! (WBKO)

A wave of energy is passing through central Kentucky parallel with the Western Kentucky Parkway and is enhancing moisture development to the north of a stationary front, which is in Tennessee and parallel with the wave. With this setup, freezing rain and sleet has continued to move in south-central Kentucky in the morning hours. There is even some lightning and thunder associated with some of the wintry mix! Regardless, temperatures are only in the upper 20s and low 30s for today, creating hazardous travel conditions throughout the region! Some places are seeing just wet roads with road temperatures still above freezing, but many roads are icy as the clouds and cold conditions have allowed road temps to drop near or below freezing! In addition, it will also be breezy with northeast winds between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. This could cause some limbs to break off of trees due to the stiffness of the ice that has developed on the tree limbs! Freezing drizzle will be possible throughout the day and will create additional slick spots and icy surfaces through the remainder of the day!

Tonight the drizzle will slowly push out of the region and leave behind ice and mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fall in the mid-to-lower 20s, which will create additional icy spots for Friday morning’s commute! Friday fortunately is dry with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s! Then this weekend will start off with stray rain/snow showers possible with highs only in the low 30s. Icy spots are also possible on Saturday, but not to the extent of Thursday! Sunday will be COLD with highs only in the mid-to-upper 20s with more cloud cover and by early next week, snow showers are in the forecast! Temperatures remain below average through the first half of next week with the warmest temperatures arriving by Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Freezing rain early. Wintry mix possible through the day. Breezy. High 34. Low 26. Winds NE at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38. Low 27. Winds N at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray wintry mix possible. High 32. Low 17. Winds N at 9 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (1999, 1938)

Record Low Today: -4 (1885)

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Sunset: 5:22 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 42

Yesterday’s Low: 33

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.23″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.83″)

Yearly Precip: 4.65″ (-0.42″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.50″

