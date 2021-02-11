Grayson County Sheriff asks public to stay home

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A winter storm rolled across Kentucky Wednesday night into Thursday morning, causing many areas including the Leitchfield area to wake up to icy road conditions.

“We woke up this morning with completely ice-covered roads. We are seeing some of our roads within the City of Leitchfield that are somewhat clear enough to travel but as you get further out into the county into the rural areas we are seeing ice is still covering the roads and they are extremely treacherous,” said Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

Sheriff Chaffins added as of 10 a.m the county had not seen any significant crashes but did see a few cars slide off of the roadways that needed assistance.

“We haven’t worked any crashes, significant crashes this morning, we’ve had a few vehicles that have run off the road here and there, but no damage to the vehicles,” added Sheriff Chaffins.

Sheriff Chaffins said that the roadways were salted last night, and the city road conditions have improved but the less well-traveled roads in rural areas are slick.

‘It’s one thing to travel when it’s snow on the ground when there’s snow on the road and slush. You can travel in it if you have some sense of drive slow. But if it’s just extremely difficult to drive on the ice, because there’s just no traction, no friction between the tires and the roadway. It’s just sliding all over the place,” said Sheriff Chaffins.

Sheriff Chaffins added that the department has 4 trucks, and are willing and ready to assist emergency services if they are unable to travel on roadways that might be hazardous.

“If our citizens have an emergency, and maybe the ambulance can’t get to them, that’s where we step up. We’ll go take care of business. We’ve had some in the past that have been on dialysis, and maybe the ambulance or somebody can’t get to them. We’ve had people that needed medical equipment that we’ve had to deliver at some points. So far, we haven’t had to do that today. But we’re willing to do that. We’ll stand up because the citizens are doing what we’re asking them to do,” said Sheriff Chaffins.

Sheriff Chaffins is asking his community to stay home and not travel unless they are emergency personnel that has to go to work.

“We know that certain health care providers and your nurses and doctors, they’ve got to go to work. Our hospital knows that they can call on us. If they’ve got a doctor or an emergency, they need to get somewhere and they’ve got a vehicle they can’t get out, we’ll step up and provide that for them. But for non-emergency personnel, we’re asking them, yes, please stay home until the weather gets better-- until the roads become more clear. So that they can drive safely rather than risk it. It’s not worth risking an injury or somebody else getting hurt. So hopefully in a couple of days, this ice will be off the road and the roads will be a little bit more clear for them to travel,” added Sheriff Chaffins.

For updated road conditions keep up with the KYTC District 4 updates by clicking here. Also, follow WBKO First Alert Weather for updated conditions.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.