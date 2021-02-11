Kentucky reports broad increase in its tax collections over the last month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has reported a broad increase in its tax collections last month.

State General Fund receipts in January grew 6.6% compared to the same period in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the state.

State Budget Director John Hicks released the new revenue numbers Wednesday.

He says sales, income, business and property taxes all had significant increases last month to boost total collections.

When combined with December receipts, Hicks says the General Fund has grown 11.5% during the two-month span.

The upbeat revenue announcement comes as Kentucky lawmakers work on a new state budget.

