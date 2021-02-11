KSP worked multiple crashes on I-65 in Hart County Thursday morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: All lanes in Hart County have been reopened.

Hart County I-65 southbound crash is clear. All lanes open. — kytcdistrict4 (@kytcdistrict4) February 11, 2021

Thursday morning, Kentucky State Police was working 10 crashes on I-65 between the 58 and 71 mile markers in Hart County.

KYTC crews treated the area with salt as the roads are slick and hazardous in the area.

All roadways, including interstates and parkways, in Barren, Butler, Edmonson, and Hart Counties should be considered slick and hazardous. Secondary roadways in Warren and Logan Counties are slick with icy patches on primary roads. — Trooper Priddy (KSP) (@TprPriddy) February 11, 2021

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says northbound I-65 is blocked at the Exit 91 Interchange with Western Kentucky Parkway in Hardin County due to a fatal crash. Investigation and clearing is expected to continue for the next 1-2 hours. Traffic is being rerouted via the Exit 91 off and on ramps to bypass the scene.

Motorists should reduce speed upon approach to these areas and be prepared for slow moving and/or stopped traffic ahead.

