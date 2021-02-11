Advertisement

KYTC District 4 crews work throughout the night; Icy road conditions

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several areas for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 were hit by the ice storm that rolled in Wednesday and throughout the night.

“There’s such a wide variety of weather and road conditions over a short span or short distance in many cases. So you know, you go to your county north of Warren County, maybe you go through Barren County, ‘you’re like, Oh, this is fine.’ Then halfway through Hart County, things really change,” said Chris Jessie, Public Information Officer, KYTC District 4.

“Once you get to maybe Munfordville, Bonnieville, and north of that, you see a lot more ice in the trees. We had a lot more icing issues on roadways, the Western Kentucky Parkway, the Bluegrass Parkway, I-65, and north of Munfordville towards Elizabethtown.

“Most of the parkways for driving right sides are in decent shape. The left lanes are still slush, and we’re working to plow that off as best we can. We’ve been working through the night putting salt down. So, again, a lot of variance over short distances. So just because folks went out this morning at their, you know, their home and said, ‘Oh, this is nothing,’ no, miles down the road, it’s something.”

The KYTC across the state has been hard at work to ensure the safety of the public.

“We’re extremely proud of our guys and gals that work on our maintenance crews because they make it happen. We plan for those types of events that are average, we have staff for the average event. So when there’s something like this, this has been going on for, you know, three, four days, we’re asking them to do a lot,” added Jessie.

“We’re asking them to turn over to work long hours and come right back after a little rest. So we’re extremely proud of them. They make it happen. You know, folks like us, we talked to you, but the guys and gals that are out on the road, doing the work, pushing the snow, applying the chemical, they’re the ones that really deserve the applause.”

KYTC is advising motorists to stay off the roadways unless it is absolutely necessary for travel.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

