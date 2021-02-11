Mardi Gras menu items, festivities at 440 Main

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most Mardi Gras festivities are canceled in New Orleans this year, but that just means no FOMO for the rest of us. We can still celebrate here at home, safely and socially distanced.

440 Main, a New Orleans-themed bar and restaurant, will have Mardi Gras weekend and Fat Tuesday dinner and drink specials, including fresh oysters, shrimp and grits, king cakes, beignets, turtle soup, fried alligator and hurricanes.

440 Main will have live music Friday and Saturday, February 12 and 13. Fat Tuesday is February 16.

Masks will be required unless you are seated at a table. Plastic dividers will be placed at booths in the bar.

To schedule a reservation or place a carry-out order, call 270-793-0450.

