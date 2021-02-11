Advertisement

Med Center Health still vaccinating despite weather delays

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The inclement weather has brought some delays and closures.

Vaccination sites like the Barren River Health Department and the Kroger site at Greenwood Mall closed today due to weather concerns. The Medical Center worked on a two hour delay on Thursday.

“What we’re doing is we have actually compressed today’s vaccine clinic. So we started a little lighter, we started at 9:30, rather than at 7:30. And then we hope to be finished somewhere around 4:30 today, and normally we go past five for vaccine clinics,” said Melinda Joyce, the vice president of Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health. “Our vaccine clinics are open Sunday through Friday, we start around 7:30 in the morning, and then we end about five o’clock in the in the afternoon.”

Med Center Health did not cancel any appointments on Thursday, but allowed people to reschedule appointments at their request. If you’d like to reschedule you can send a text with the word “reschedule” to 270-796-3200 to make changes to your appointment.

