Owner of Anna’s Greek Restaurant warns to avoid online scam

By Katey Cook
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Vilson Qehaja, the owner of Anna’s Greek Restaurant, a scam is going around on Facebook attempting to sell tickets to their Valentine’s Day dinner and show on Sunday. The people are claiming that they are not able to go to the event and are wanting to sell their tickets.

“There is nothing to be exchanged for money to get a seat here,” Qehaja said.

While you have to make an online reservation for the Valentine’s Day show, there are no tickets to be purchased, and you do not even have to pay for a reservation.

“I just wanted to let all my customers know that possibly are looking to book with us,” Qehaja said. “They need to go directly to our website and book a reservation if there’s one available, and not give money to anybody who claims they have tickets for dinner and a show here for Sunday.”

Qehaja said there are still a couple reservations left, but not many. There is also the possibility someone might cancel their online reservation and that spot will open up, but again no payment is required to book.

