Paul touts in-person voting as lawmakers craft election bill

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., arrives ahead of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., arrives ahead of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is urging lawmakers back home to encourage in-person voting to protect election security. Paul’s comments came Thursday as Republicans prepare election legislation in Kentucky. Three GOP House lawmakers say they’re crafting the bill but didn’t offer details. They told a House committee that it will be introduced Tuesday. Kentucky allowed widespread mail-in voting last year to try to protect people from COVID-19. A spokeswoman for Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams says he considers in-person voting to be the “gold standard.” But she says Adams hopes the bill expands in-person voting opportunities through early voting.

