Rep. James Comer sits down with 13 News to address various topics

By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First District Congressman James Comer spoke with 13 News virtually and addressed many topics, including the impeachment trial, the storming of the capitol, the Coronavirus vaccine and the new proposed COVID relief plan.

Congressman Comer recalls January 6th, 2021, the storming of the U.S. Capitol, “it was clearly a sad day in the history of America.”

He adds he was in disbelief as everything was unfolding right before his eyes, “I was the only member from Kentucky on the floor, when that happened. And I was on the floor when people were breaking the glass and banging on the doors trying to get in. I was part of the group that got evacuated. So I walked through, and I saw the protesters and rioters and it was a terrible thing.”

“Everyone who busted through the Capitol who caused harm to law enforcement who destroyed property, they should be held accountable,” says Rep. Comer.

He also says “I was kind of shocked that any group could overpower the Capitol Police like they did. So it was just a sense of disbelief. I was disappointed. I couldn’t believe that this was happening in the United States Capitol.”

The Congressman also spoke on the current impeachment trial, of former President Donald Trump.

“I do not think you can impeach a former president. If you read the definition of impeachment, or if you read the constitution the impeachment is the process of removing someone from office, so President Trump is no longer in office.”

With regards to the economy and the proposed $1.9 trillion dollar COVID Relief Plan, Comer says, “I think the government has done enough to stimulate the economy. I do think the government needs to do more for Americans who are struggling, I supported targeted stimulus to low income families to the working poor, to senior citizens on fixed incomes, because I don’t believe they really felt the effects of previous stimulus bills. But with respect to the macro economy, I believe we’ve already done enough for the economy. "

When asked if he has received his COVID-19 vaccine, he says, “I have not, because I knew that there were people in my district who needed it, I knew that my rural district would have a lot harder time getting needed vaccinations just because of the logistics, and I didn’t want to jump ahead of any frontline health care worker or any person who is at risk of dying from COVID. So once everyone in my district who wants it, who needs it has the vaccine, then I will get vaccinated.”

Rep. Comer was also asked about his future political plans, including if he was planning to run for governor, he says right now he plans to stay in Congress.

Full Interview:

