Roads remain slick an ice storm hits south central Kentucky

KYTC District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews worked through the night to treat routes in each county in the District 3 area.

They say roads are mainly wet at this time, but drivers should expect icy spots and bridges and overpasses will freeze before the roads. If drivers are out they should use caution.

Temperatures remain below freezing and it’s possible more icy spots could form. Crews are continuing to spot treat routes in every county.

