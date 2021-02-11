Roads remain slick an ice storm hits south central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews worked through the night to treat routes in each county in the District 3 area.

They say roads are mainly wet at this time, but drivers should expect icy spots and bridges and overpasses will freeze before the roads. If drivers are out they should use caution.

Temperatures remain below freezing and it’s possible more icy spots could form. Crews are continuing to spot treat routes in every county.

