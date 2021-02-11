Advertisement

Study: Smaller cars may be why crashes injure women more

Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety looked into whether there was some...
Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety looked into whether there was some sort of gender bias in the research into vehicle crashes or whether body type had anything to do with the injuries.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The smaller, lighter vehicles that women more often drive, and the types of crashes they get into, may explain why they are much more likely to suffer a serious injury in a collision than men, a new study published Thursday found.

Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a research group supported by auto insurers, looked into whether there was some sort of gender bias in the research into vehicle crashes or whether body type had anything to do with the injuries.

They analyzed injuries of men and women in police-reported tow-away front and side crashes from 1998 to 2015. Among the findings were that in front crashes, women were three times as likely to experience a broken bone, concussion or other moderate injury, and twice as likely to suffer a serious one like a collapsed lung or traumatic brain injury.

Men and women crashed in minivans and SUVs in about equal proportions, the researchers found. But around 70% of women crashed in cars, compared with about 60% of men. And more than 20% of men crashed in pickups, compared with less than 5% of women.

Men are also more likely to be driving the striking vehicle in two-vehicle front-to-rear and front-to-side crashes, according to the researchers.

“The numbers indicate that women more often drive smaller, lighter cars and that they’re more likely than men to be driving the struck vehicle in side-impact and front-into-rear crashes,” said Jessica Jermakian, IIHS vice president of vehicle research, in a statement. “Once you account for that, the difference in the odds of most injuries narrows dramatically.”

Women were also much more likely to suffer leg injuries compared to men, which may require car safety researchers to start building crash test dummies that account more for the physical differences between women and men, the researchers noted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Winter Storm: Road Condition Updates
Ice Storm Warning for Entire Area
“First Alert Weather Day” Through Thursday
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to winter storm
Witnesses say Joe B. Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a...
Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads

Latest News

A dog with burn scars will be trained to be therapy dog for kids in burn ward in Ohio.
Severely burned dog will be trained as a therapy dog for child burn victims
Robert Goforth
Impeachment petition against Kentucky lawmaker is dismissed
A dog with burn scars will be trained to be therapy dog for kids in burn ward in Ohio.
Dog severely burned will be trained to comfort child burn victims
BGPD arrest man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting
BGPD arrest man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville