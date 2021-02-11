TJ Samson opens mass vaccine site for people in category 1b

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - Healthcare workers started vaccinating Glasgow residents 70 and older Wednesday morning.

“Here in Glasgow, we received 500 doses this week, and these are the first 500 doses that we have received for the phase 1b, 70 and older group,” Stacey Biggs, the executive vice president for marketing planning and development with T.J. Samson hospital, said.

500 appointments were set up at different times throughout the day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in hopes of administering all 500 doses received.

“We’ve had a steady flow of people throughout the day,” Biggs said. “It’s by appointment only, so we’ve had the appointments spread out so we wouldn’t be crowded and we could do this in a very safe manner. It’s just been a very steady, smooth flow all day.”

13 News caught up with one couple who received the vaccine. They were both excited to finally have the opportunity to get closer to living their normal lives again.

“I think I feel a little free-er about getting out, and while I’ll still be wearing my mask, I still feel some relief from it (the vaccine),” Sue Turner said.

Turner received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine and will return for her second dose in a few weeks.

“People are so grateful to finally be having access to the vaccine, and as we were calling them to make their appointments, I said ‘it was almost like we’re giving them a Christmas gift’ because people were so excited, you could just feel it coming through the phone,” Biggs explained.

About 5,500 people were on the waitlist to receive a vaccine as of Wednesday morning. The hospital was told by the Kentucky Department of Public Health that they will receive 500 doses per week, and open the mass vaccination site as they receive the doses.

“We’re really excited about that because we’ll be able to hold a vaccine clinic every week,” Biggs said.

The hospital is not taking walk-ins, you have to be added to the list before you can get an appointment. If you are on the waiting list, Biggs said you should receive a call to set up an appointment within the next few days.

