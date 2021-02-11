UPDATE: Bowling Green man dies after shooting on W. 15th and Butler Way
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
A Bowling Green man has died after a shooting on W. 15th and Butler way occurred Tuesday night.
According to Bowling Green Police, the man is identified as 29-year-old Diego F. Pedro of Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Police still need help identifying the vehicle they believe to be involved, a 2007-2014 dark blue Chevy Tahoe with damage on the front.
If you have any information on this vehicle, call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4000.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.