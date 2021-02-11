Advertisement

UPDATE: Bowling Green man dies after shooting on W. 15th and Butler Way

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

A Bowling Green man has died after a shooting on W. 15th and Butler way occurred Tuesday night.

According to Bowling Green Police, the man is identified as 29-year-old Diego F. Pedro of Bowling Green.

Bowling Green Police still need help identifying the vehicle they believe to be involved, a 2007-2014 dark blue Chevy Tahoe with damage on the front.

We need your help. Last night, at 10:30pm, a man was found in his vehicle at the intersection of W. 15th and Butler...

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

If you have any information on this vehicle, call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4000.

