Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 1,880 new COVID-19 cases; 36 deaths

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear provides the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,880 new cases of the virus and 36 deaths including a 91-year-old Barren County man and a 66-year-old Hart County man.

The governor also reported a positivity rate of 7.08 percent, the lowest since November 6.

Kentucky COVID Facts 2-11-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 2-11-2021(WBKO)

Watch below.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Winter Storm: Road Condition Updates
Ice Storm Warning for Entire Area
“First Alert Weather Day” Through Thursday
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to winter storm
Witnesses say Joe B. Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a...
Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads

Latest News

Robert Goforth
Impeachment petition against Kentucky lawmaker is dismissed
BGPD arrest man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting
BGPD arrest man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
"All talk no dance" Dance Big Read hosts virtual event explaining powerful cause
"All talk no dance" Dance Big Read hosts virtual event explaining powerful cause
BG man dies after car crash
BG man dies after car crash