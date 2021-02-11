Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 1,880 new COVID-19 cases; 36 deaths
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear provides the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reported 1,880 new cases of the virus and 36 deaths including a 91-year-old Barren County man and a 66-year-old Hart County man.
The governor also reported a positivity rate of 7.08 percent, the lowest since November 6.
Watch below.
