WKU Basketball programs announce rescheduled games against Old Dominion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball will host East Division foe Old Dominion on March 5 and 6 in make-up games for the previously postponed series.

Old Dominion was originally scheduled to visit E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 29-30, but the series was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Monarchs program.

Now, the Hilltoppers will close the regular season with home games against ODU at 7 p.m. CT Friday, March 5 and 4 p.m. CT Saturday, March 6. Both games will stream on CBS Sports Network on Facebook Watch as previously planned.

Also the Lady Toppers games against Old Dominion have also been rescheduled. The two teams will square off Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5 in Norfolk, Virginia.

The series was rescheduled after a postponement of the originally scheduled games on Jan. 29 and 30.

Both games will tip at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed live on CUSA.tv.

