WKU campuses closed on Friday; remote learning will continue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All Western Kentucky University campuses will remained closed and in-person classes canceled for Friday, Feb. 12. Those with the university say there’s still ice on some walks, steps and roads on campus and in outlying areas.

Remote learning will continue and employees who can work from home are encouraged to do so. Everyone is encouraged to stay off the roads and sidewalks if possible until the ice is cleared.

Check www.wku.edu for the latest information.

