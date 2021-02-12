‘All Talk No Dance’ Dance Big Red hosts virtual event explaining powerful cause

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Once a year, hundreds of WKU students gather for a 12 hour dance-a-thon to raise money for Norton Children’s Hospital.

“Throughout the years I’ve gotten to see Dance Big Red grow. It makes me emotional every time I see it grow a little bigger and bigger,” Kelli Robinson-Bruington, the founder of Dance Big Red, said.

Last year, the event went virtual because of the pandemic, and this year they are choosing to do the same. Registration for the event is now open on Dancebigred.com.

“It is ten dollars to register and that will get you into a night of games, giveaways dancing and testimonials from patients of Norton Children’s Hospital and their families,” a representative of the event said.

Even with the event going virtual in 2020, Dance Big Red was able to raise more than $35,000 for Norton Children’s Hospital which went toward buying ultrasound equipment.

“It’s about the impact,” Dana Matukas, Dance Big Red’s Norton Liaison, said, “and you guys (the participants) are making changes in the lives of these children today, and even tomorrow and into the future.”

Thursday evening, the organization hosted a Zoom event to talk about the reason behind the cause. Three people with ties to WKU, including the founder of Dance Big Red, shared why they support the cause.

Supporting Norton Children’s Hospital has always been special to founder Kelli Robinson-Bruington, but recently her newborn son was born with a condition called Meconium aspiration syndrome and was treated there.

Though Robinson-Bruington delivered her son at Baptist Health Louisville, he was transported to Norton’s where there were more resources while Robinson-Bruington stayed the night at Baptist.

“I trusted Norton’s with my 12 hour old baby,” Robinson-Bruington shared. She said after hearing testimonies from other families who received care from the hospital, she knew her baby boy would be okay.

Lauren Fitzmaurice, who received her master’s degree at WKU, also shared her story of how Norton Children’s Hospital touched her and her son’s life. She said she when her son, who is now seven years old, was younger he had to undergo two heart surgeries.

“We know that we wouldn’t be able to hold him everyday and see his smile if it weren’t for Norton’s,” Fitzmaurice said.

She said through her son’s surgery and recovery process, the doctors, nurses and volunteers at the hospital made a difficult situation a more positive experience, and their attitude toward the situation still impacts her son today.

Caroline Reed, who is a senior at WKU, also shared her experience with Norton Children’s Hospital. Reed was born eight weeks early, and was able to grow up to be a healthy adult through the initial care of Norton’s Team. Reed has been heavily involved with putting on Dance Big Red at her time at Western.

“Obviously with Dance Big Red we are doing big things and changing lives...I hope from tonight you just take away that being involved with this organization is just so much more than something you can tac onto your resume. You are really impacting families,” Reed explained.

The Seventh Annual Dance Big Red event at Western Kentucky University will be held virtually on February 26, 2021.

