Atmos Energy offers these safety tips when preparing for bitterly cold temperatures

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Owensboro, KY (WBKO) – Bitterly cold temperatures are settling in for the next several days. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system.

Atmos Energy offers these safety tips:

· Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.

· Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.

· Safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment. Blocked vents for dryers and other gas appliances can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas.

· Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

· If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866.322.8667: https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/recognizing-leak

Atmos Energy encourages customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888.286.6700 or visit the account center at https://www.atmosenergy.com/accountcenter/logon/login.html

For more ways to save energy and money, please visit www.atmosenergy.com/energytips.

For additional information about carbon monoxide safety, please visit https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/carbon-monoxide-safety.

