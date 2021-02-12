Advertisement

Barred owl found trapped in Massachusetts fireplace

A barred owl was found trapped in a fireplace at a Massachusetts home.
A barred owl was found trapped in a fireplace at a Massachusetts home.(Marcus Scherer via MassWildlife)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts homeowner found quite the surprise in a fireplace when a barred owl found its way through the chimney.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said the owl likely found its way through the chimney at a home in Bolton while looking for a cavity to nest in.

Unfortunately, the owl became stuck in the fireplace, and MassWildlife’s Central District Manager Todd Olanyk carefully removed the bird from the home.

MassWildlife Central District Manager Todd Olanyk rescued a barred owl from a fireplace.
MassWildlife Central District Manager Todd Olanyk rescued a barred owl from a fireplace.(Marcus Scherer via MassWildlife)

The owl was checked for injuries before being released back into the wild.

State wildlife experts say barred owls may find chimneys enticing during this time of year because they begin laying eggs from February through May. Since they don’t build their own nests, they look for cavities.

MassWildlife has received similar reports of this happening with other birds like kestrels and mergansers.

The state recommends homeowners place a metal cap with a screen on their chimneys to prevent wild animals from ending up in fireplaces.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
Man identified in officer involved shooting in Russellville
Witnesses say Joe B. Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a...
Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads
KSP Post 3
Kentucky State Police Post Three advising public to stay home
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to winter storm

Latest News

A early evening fire destroyed several buildings at the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, Friday,...
Fire destroys part of Paul Newman’s camp for ill children
In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on...
Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways
Barren River Numbers
Barren River Numbers
Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters...
In call with House GOP leader, Trump allegedly refused to call off rioters
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.(Kenneth McPeek on Twitter)
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky