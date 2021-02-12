Barren River District Health Department confirms 26,372 cases of COVID-19 in the district

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 26,372 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 23,153 of which have recovered.

Our district has 334 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

The Barren River District Health Depa

Following the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s phased distribution plan, BHDHD has worked the past few weeks vaccinating individuals in 1A and 1B. BHDHD will be in phases 1A and 1B for the next several weeks.

In addition to the first dose, they will begin administering second doses this week for individuals in 1A and 1B.

BHDHD will announce on social media and through local news when they are approved to move into phase 1C.

Immunization phases are listed below:

• 1A: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel*

• 1B: First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school personnel*

• 1C: Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 conditions, all essential workers

• 2: Anyone age 40 or older • 3: Anyone age 16 or older

• 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group *current phases

Visit to learn more about vaccine phases in Kentucky:

