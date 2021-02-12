Advertisement

Bill to preserve historical horse racing wins final passage

Kentucky’s horse industry has won a high-stakes showdown in the legislature.
Kentucky’s horse industry has won a high-stakes showdown in the legislature.(kaley skaggs)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s horse industry has won a high-stakes showdown in the legislature. Lawmakers gave final passage to a bill aimed at securing the legal status of wagering on historical racing machines.

The House voted Thursday to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill is meant to preserve a lucrative revenue source tapped into by racetracks.

Historical horse racing operations were jeopardized by a court ruling last year. The bill seeks to fix flaws that led Kentucky’s Supreme Court to rule at least some forms of wagering on historical racing don’t meet pari-mutuel wagering standards under state law.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Winter Storm: Road Condition Updates
Ice Storm Warning for Entire Area
“First Alert Weather Day” Through Thursday
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to winter storm
Witnesses say Joe B. Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a...
Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads

Latest News

Robert Goforth
Impeachment petition against Kentucky lawmaker is dismissed
BGPD arrest man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting
BGPD arrest man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
"All talk no dance" Dance Big Read hosts virtual event explaining powerful cause
"All talk no dance" Dance Big Read hosts virtual event explaining powerful cause
BG man dies after car crash
BG man dies after car crash