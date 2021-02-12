Bowling Green Police arrest man in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green Police have arrested Christian Castillo, 28, of Bowling Green in connection with the murder of Diego Pedro.

According to Bowling Green Police, Pedro was shot Tuesday night while in his vehicle at the intersection of W 15th and Butler Way.

Castillo was charged with Murder and Possession of a Handgun by a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

