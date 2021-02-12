Advertisement

Edmonton man arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor

Hendrick was placed under arrest and lodged in the Barren County Jail.(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - An Edmonton man is in the Barren County Detention Center after the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist the Kentucky Department of Protection and Permanency with a home visit on Turkey Trot Lane regarding the welfare of a minor.

Police said when they arrived, a five year old was locked inside the residence who said her father was unconscious and she could not wake him.

Jason W. Hendrick was found to be the caretaker of the five year old. He went unconscious from suspected drug and/or alcohol use. The five year old contacted a family member who was not able to get inside the residence or wake Hendrick. Metcalfe County Sherriff’s officers entered the residence and found that Hendrick was not having any type of medical emergency.

During the investigation, authorities said Hendrick attempted to conceal a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. Hendrick also gave several indicators that he was still under the influence of some type of drug. Several loaded firearms and alcoholic beverages were also found throughout the home, according to police.

The child was taken into protective custody and temporarily placed with a family member.

· Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

· Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree

· Tampering With Physical Evidence

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

This incident remains under investigation.

