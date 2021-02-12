Florists prepare for busy Valentine’s Day weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This time last week Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes were preparing for the Super Bowl. In similar fashion, florists are preparing today for their equivalent of the big game - Valentine’s Day!

Shayla Sweeney and the other floral designers at Deemer’s Flowers are among them. “We have taken several hundreds of orders. They’ve been coming in all week and we’ve been delivering every day, so it’s been a wild one so far,” said Sweeney.

Sweeney said tropical flowers have been popular this year, as well as more traditional red roses. “That will never go out of style,” she said.

Deemer’s Flowers is still taking orders through this Sunday, February 14. You can also stop by the shop at 901 Lehman Avenue in Bowling Green to pick something out.

To place an order, call 270-843-4334 or go here.

