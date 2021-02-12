Advertisement

Florists prepare for busy Valentine’s Day weekend

By Laura Rogers
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This time last week Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes were preparing for the Super Bowl. In similar fashion, florists are preparing today for their equivalent of the big game - Valentine’s Day!

Shayla Sweeney and the other floral designers at Deemer’s Flowers are among them. “We have taken several hundreds of orders. They’ve been coming in all week and we’ve been delivering every day, so it’s been a wild one so far,” said Sweeney.

Sweeney said tropical flowers have been popular this year, as well as more traditional red roses. “That will never go out of style,” she said.

Deemer’s Flowers is still taking orders through this Sunday, February 14. You can also stop by the shop at 901 Lehman Avenue in Bowling Green to pick something out.

To place an order, call 270-843-4334 or go here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
Man identified in officer involved shooting in Russellville
Witnesses say Joe B. Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a...
Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads
KSP Post 3
Kentucky State Police Post Three advising public to stay home
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to winter storm

Latest News

Barren River Numbers
Barren River Numbers
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.(Kenneth McPeek on Twitter)
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
Pedestrians walk over the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge on their way towards Covington,...
Roebling Bridge closing through November for restoration
The Mint Gaming Hall
Mint Gaming Hall feeling sense of relief after Senate Bill 120 clears house
Billy Ray to step down as CEO of Glasgow EPB, company votes to drop lawsuit against TVA
Billy Ray to step down as CEO of Glasgow EPB, company votes to drop lawsuit against TVA