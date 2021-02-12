Advertisement

Stolen funeral van, woman’s body recovered in Mo.

By KSDK staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) - The St. Louis County Police Department said Friday they’ve recovered a funeral home’s van that had been stolen Thursday.

Two people were taken into custody.

A deceased woman’s body, which was being transported at the time of the incident, was also recovered.

The vehicle disappeared from a Saint Louis County gas station on Thursday.

Police said the van was left running and unattended when someone saw an opportunity.

