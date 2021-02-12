Stolen funeral van, woman’s body recovered in Mo.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) - The St. Louis County Police Department said Friday they’ve recovered a funeral home’s van that had been stolen Thursday.

Two people were taken into custody.

A deceased woman’s body, which was being transported at the time of the incident, was also recovered.

1/2. Stolen Vehicle Update: The vehicle has been recovered and two individuals taken into custody. Most importantly, the body being conveyed in the back of the vehicle has also been recovered. THANK YOU for the re-tweets, amplifying this to your audiences was a great help. pic.twitter.com/HYssmhMtYb — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) February 12, 2021

The vehicle disappeared from a Saint Louis County gas station on Thursday.

Police said the van was left running and unattended when someone saw an opportunity.

