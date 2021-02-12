Advertisement

Green River National Wildlife Refuge expanding

The two leaders on Tuesday announced the approval of federal &amp;ldquo;Duck Stamp&amp;quot;...
The two leaders on Tuesday announced the approval of federal &amp;ldquo;Duck Stamp&amp;quot; funding for land acquisition to expand the Green River National Wildlife Refuge at Henderson. (Facebook / Green River National Wildlife Refuge)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says the Green River National Wildlife Refuge in western Kentucky is expanding by 437 acres.

A Thursday statement from McConnell says the land will be used for conservation, hunting, fishing and economic growth. It is expected to open to the public later this year for some recreational opportunities, including wildlife photography and observation.

Officials say other uses such as hunting and fishing will be allowed after a required planning session is completed and more land is acquired. The refuge in Henderson County was officially unveiled in 2019.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

