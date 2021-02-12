Haylin Adams of Glasgow talks Kids Baking Championship on the Food Network

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 11-year-old Haylin Adams of Glasgow is currently a contestant on the ninth season of the “Kids Baking Championship” on the Food Network.

Adams has advanced to the final four, and she spoke with 13 News about the competition.

“It has been like, pretty cool, not just to like, be able to see me on TV, but like to get to like, see the journey, I guess of everyone else. And it’s just like a cool because it’s like showing the experience to everyone else.”

She also sends a message to the community, “I think but I just want to send the message that like, you can do what you’re like what you want to do, and you don’t have to be afraid about it. Because it’s like, anything that you do is going to hopefully turn out great.”

Kids, ages 10 to 13, from all over the country, compete for the grand prize of $25,000 dollars.

