Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Cynthia West

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teachers are what we consider to be our everyday heroes.

One teacher Warren County science teacher found a way to educate her students virtually while battling COVID-19 months ago.

“Well she got the virus and she could’ve just taken to her bed I guess but she kept right going. I know there were many days she just didn’t feel like doing that but she went right on and taught the classes,” said Mary Lucus, a family friend.

Cynthia West comes from a long line of teachers and was inspired to follow in their footsteps.

“My Grandfather was the principal at Somerset High School for over 30 years. My parents are both educators. My Dad’s whole family is nothing but a bunch of educators. So it kind of came naturally to me to also want to do that,” said Cynthia West, hero.

After serving as the principal of Bowling Green Jr. High for years, Mrs. West decided it was time to retire. But she couldn’t fully step away from education. She is now back in the classroom teaching science at Drakes Creek Middle School.

“I always told everybody ‘I’m going back -- I am going to try and go back.’ So I had an opportunity to teach again and I teach science so I took the opportunity and I am loving every minute of it, West added.

Over the past few months, teachers across the state have had to find a balance between in-person learning and teaching their students online. According to Mrs. West, it is nothing like she has seen in her 30-year career in education

“Let me tell you I have nothing but the utmost respect for all of the teachers that I have worked with and been working with. Also, the administrators and especially the students. Everyone has stepped up to the plate and absolutely has been nothing but cooperative and diligent and working as hard as they can. I have nothing but praise for all of the teacher’s administrators and students everybody has just done fabulously with an impossible situation,” said West.

For her years of dedication and going above and beyond for her students we honor Cynthia West as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I think Cynthia deserves the honor of Hometown Hero but she is also representative of the huge number of teachers that we all know through children and through just knowing the teachers themselves and they have had a terrible thing to overcome and they have been just like Cynthia they have just kept right on going,” said Lucus.

