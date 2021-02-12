Impeachment petition against Kentucky lawmaker is dismissed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A petition seeking a Kentucky lawmaker’s impeachment has been dismissed. A House panel took the action Thursday night.

The bipartisan panel dismissed the petition against Republican Rep. Robert Goforth. The vote came after two law professors testified that the impeachment process doesn’t apply to legislators under the state’s constitution. Rep. Jason Nemes, the committee chairman, says the panel will submit a report offering reasons for the dismissal.

Goforth is a former gubernatorial candidate. He was indicted last year for allegedly trying to strangle a woman and has pleaded not guilty. Goforth says the panel “followed the law” in its decision.

