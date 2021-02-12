Advertisement

VIDEO: Inside the National Corvette Museum sinkhole seven years later

FILE - This Feb. 12, 2014 file photo shows a view of a sinkhole that opened up in the Skydome...
FILE - This Feb. 12, 2014 file photo shows a view of a sinkhole that opened up in the Skydome showroom at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky. Eight display cars were swallowed by the hole. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr., File)(Michael Noble Jr | AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday marks seven years since the National Corvette Museum sinkhole swallowed eight classic cars.

When the historic Corvettes fell into the sinkhole on February 12, 2014, it was an event that made the world take notice. The event was caught on security camera footage:

Now, seven years later, YouTuber Andy’s All Access takes viewers on a tour of the sinkhole showing what it looks like today. Watch the segment below.

