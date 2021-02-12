VIDEO: Inside the National Corvette Museum sinkhole seven years later

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday marks seven years since the National Corvette Museum sinkhole swallowed eight classic cars.

When the historic Corvettes fell into the sinkhole on February 12, 2014, it was an event that made the world take notice. The event was caught on security camera footage:

Now, seven years later, YouTuber Andy’s All Access takes viewers on a tour of the sinkhole showing what it looks like today. Watch the segment below.

