Kentucky governor announces more than 150 new vaccine sites

Kentucky will be getting more than 150 new vaccine sites, as supply continues to increase.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, that Kentucky will be getting more than 150 new vaccine sites, as supply continues to increase.

The vast majority of sites will be at Walgreen’s and independent pharmacy locations, in partnership with a federal program. There will also be six new regional vaccine centers, and 25 sites at Kroger and Walmart stores.

Kentucky reports 1,880 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 36 virus-related deaths Thursday. Some 1,191 people are hospitalized. The governor also says that Kentucky’s eviction relief fund will resume Feb. 15.

