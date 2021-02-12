Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Update: 9:40 p.m.
13 News spoke with Sergeant Brandon Brooks of KSP who says, “As of right now one person beyond the deputies was involved. Their condition is unknown at this time. All officers involved are believed to be okay.”
Update: 8:40 p.m.
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Walmart parking lot in Russellville.
Other law enforcement agencies are on scene, including Russellville Police and Logan County Sheriff’s office.
Kentucky State Police responded to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville Thursday evening.
13 News is headed to the scene to get more details.
We will continue to update this story as more details become available.
