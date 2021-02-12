Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Update: 9:40 p.m.

13 News spoke with Sergeant Brandon Brooks of KSP who says, “As of right now one person beyond the deputies was involved. Their condition is unknown at this time. All officers involved are believed to be okay.”

Just spoke with SGT Brandon Brooks of KSP he says the officers involved are believed to be ok, but the other person involved their condition is unknown at this time @wbkotv — Ana Medina 13 News (@anamedina___) February 12, 2021

Update: 8:40 p.m.

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Walmart parking lot in Russellville.

Other law enforcement agencies are on scene, including Russellville Police and Logan County Sheriff’s office.

These are some pictures from the scene here at the Walmart parking lot in Russellville, where KSP told us there was an officer involved shooting earlier, that is the only information we have confirmed at the moment @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/NhKx4gV0Os — Ana Medina 13 News (@anamedina___) February 12, 2021

Kentucky State Police responded to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville Thursday evening.

13 News is headed to the scene to get more details.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

KSP says they’re heading to an officer involved shooting in Russellville, waiting to hear more details @wbkotv — Ana Medina 13 News (@anamedina___) February 12, 2021

