Kentucky State Police Post Three advising public to stay home

KSP Post 3
KSP Post 3(None)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Following several crashes on I-65 Kentucky State Police Post Three is asking you to stay home if you can.

“We are recommending to anybody that does not have to travel to stay at home today. If you do have to travel if it is necessary take your time leave a lot earlier. Try to plan ahead and leave the house early so you have plenty of time to make it to your destination because you may be stuck in traffic at some point you may come upon something that may have to slow you down. Decrease your speed, always wear your seat belt, and make sure you are paying attention. It is even more important now than it is normal driving conditions to make sure you are paying attention to the roadways,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, KSP Post 3.

Trooper Priddy added that if you have concerns about road conditions please do not call 9-1-1. Instead, follow SnowKY.Ky.Gov.

You can also follow updates from the transportation department and Trooper Priddy has been tweeting updates on road conditions as well.

