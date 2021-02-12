Kroger Health opens new Bowling Green vaccination site on Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kroger Health in partnership with the Common Wealth of Kentucky opened a new COVID-19 vaccination site at the former Sears location at Greenwood Mall 2625 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green on Friday.

13 News toured the facility Friday morning with Kroger Health officials as they detailed how the facility will help expand the vaccine footprint in southcentral Kentucky.

“We’re extremely excited to be here administering vaccines to the citizens of the Commonwealth today in partnership with Team Kentucky Kroger health,” said the Nashville division Health and Wellness leader for Kroger, Jeremy Crain.

Kroger Vaccine Clinic site at Greenwood Mall preview Posted by WBKO Television on Friday, February 12, 2021

Crain says at least 75 officials would be assisting in vaccination efforts including the National Guard, Local Emergency Management Officials, Kentucky State Police and Kroger associates/Health Officials administering vaccines.

“Our vision is to help people live healthier lives. And so we absolutely get to do that today by vaccinating citizens of the Commonwealth,” said Crain.

“This site is a great partnership between the state as well as local officials, and Kroger health and so we are thankful for the support that’s provided by Team Kentucky, the National Guard, local emergency management, and State Police. We will have our corporate health associates here to assist with registration, the vaccination administration and observation as well,” said Crain.

This location is in addition to other vaccine locations also available throughout the region.

The Kroger Health location at Greenwood Mall will be open by appointment every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can schedule an appointment based on eligibility by clicking here.

“This has been several weeks in the making. However, it did come together very quickly, again, with the partnership from local parks and recreation, local emergency management to help provide many of the traffic barriers and such here. We also have partnered with Greenwood mall and their property management company and appreciate them hosting us at this location. So definitely a team effort. And we’re excited to be starting today,” said Crain.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.