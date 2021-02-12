Advertisement

Man identified in officer involved shooting in Russellville

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:29 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The man shot in Thursday’s officer involved shooting in Russellville has been identified.

According to initial investigation by Kentucky State Police, Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to 120 Sam Walton Drive in Russellville around 6:00 p.m. attempting to locate Brian D. Ellis of Hopkinsville who had active felony warrants for attempted murder.

When they found Ellis, he drove a vehicle towards deputies and shots were fired.

Ellis was transported to a medical facility where he is being treated for a gunshot wound and his condition is unknown at this time.

Kentucky State Police were dispatched to investigate the incident.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

