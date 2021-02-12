MORE Chances at Wintry Weather!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our ice storm has come to an end, with Bowling Green spared the brunt of the worst icing. Ice amounts of .25″-.50″ fell in many counties along and north of the Western KY Parkway and in areas west of Bowling Green. Beware of black ice tonight into Friday morning as moisture refreezes on roadways and patchy light freezing drizzle falls!

Friday looks quiet but chilly, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 30s. If we’re lucky, we’ll catch a few sun rays Friday afternoon. On Saturday, a system moving up the Appalachian Mountains spreads some moisture into the region. This could bring us some light snow showers, possibly mixed with light sleet or a little freezing rain. At this time, any snow/ice amounts from the Saturday system appear very minor. Valentine’s Day Sunday looks dry but very cold.

Moving into next week, the weather pattern looks VERY active! The potential for not one but TWO winter storms is there. The first system arrives late Monday (Presidents’ Day) into Tuesday with snow and ice both a possibility. The second system is slated to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, with a wintry mix likely. At this time, it is MUCH too soon to get into specifics regarding these two weathermakers. However, we will watch these systems carefully.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer. High 36, Low 25, winds N-8

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a snow shower or light sleet. High 32, Low 19, winds N-9

VALENTINE’S DAY (SUNDAY): Mostly cloudy and cold. High 29, Low 15, winds N-11

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 34

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 72 (1938)

Record Low: -4 (185)

Today’s Precip: 0.36″

Monthly Precip: 0.99″ (-0.61″)

Yearly Precip: 5.01″ (-0.20″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:22 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

