More clouds and cold temps into the weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an icy Wednesday and Thursday in Kentucky, we’ll catch a break on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and relatively dry conditions!

We've got a C-O-L-D Valentine's Day in store this coming Sunday - along with winter weather arriving later in the day! (WBKO)

Friday looks quiet but chilly, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 30s. If we’re lucky, we’ll catch a few sun rays this afternoon. On Saturday, a system moving up the Appalachian Mountains spreads some light moisture into the region - mainly to the east of I-65 in the form of freezing rain. Though ice amounts will be very minor, please travel with caution as some roads, especially on bridges and overpasses! Valentine’s Day on Sunday looks dry but very cold with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s with cloud cover. Sunday evening will see some moisture begin to move into the region as a wintry mix before more arrives early next week...

Moving into next week, the weather pattern looks VERY active! The potential for not one but TWO winter storms is there. The first system arrives overnight Sunday into Monday morning (Presidents’ Day) with snow and ice both a possibility. This will last into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The second system is slated to arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday, with a wintry mix likely. At this time, it is MUCH too soon to get into specifics regarding these two weather-makers. However, we will watch these systems carefully. Stay tuned to 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app so you are informed on the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38. Low 25. Winds N at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray wintry mix possible early. High 34. Low 22. Winds N at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray wintry mix possible late. High 29. Low 17. Winds N at 11 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 76 (1938)

Record Low Today: -9 (1899)

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 5:23 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 57)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 34

Yesterday’s Low: 28

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.36″

Monthly Precip: 0.99″ (-0.61″)

Yearly Precip: 5.01″ (-0.20″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.50″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.