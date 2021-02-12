Advertisement

Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported in Barren County

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate declined again to 6.95%, the lowest rate since Nov. 6.

“It looks like we’re going to have fewer cases than last week which would give us five straight weeks of declining cases. The positivity rate also continues to decline,” said Gov. Beshear. “This says you’re doing the right things and we’re headed in the right direction. But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all.”

The governor reported 1,440 new cases of the virus and 42 deaths. There were nine deaths in Barren County, two in Hart County, two in Muhlenberg County, one in Logan County and one in Metcalfe. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 2-12-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 2-12-2021(WBKO)

