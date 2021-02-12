Advertisement

S.C. zoo will name roach after your ex

By WHNS Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS) - If love isn’t exactly in the air for you this Valentine’s Day, a South Carolina zoo has a unique gift that could maybe offer up some revenge.

The Greenville Zoo has some Madagascar hissing cockroaches that for $15, you can name after your ex!

“We are initiating our first annual ‘It’s a Bug’s Life’ initiative. You have the opportunity to name one of our beloved cockroaches to a deserving or not so deserving valentines that you have in mind,” Jennifer Garcia, the zoo’s education coordinator said.

Not only will the zoo send you a certificate, they will also announce the name of your not-so-special someone on Facebook on Valentine’s Day.

“Proceeds are a great way to support the zoo and help us to raise funds for our programs, our animals, their exhibits and just our daily operation,” Garcia said.

If you want to name a roach, you’ll need to call the zoo by Friday.

Copyright 2021 WHNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
Man identified in officer involved shooting in Russellville
Witnesses say Joe B. Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a...
Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads
KSP Post 3
Kentucky State Police Post Three advising public to stay home
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to winter storm

Latest News

A early evening fire destroyed several buildings at the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, Friday,...
Fire destroys part of Paul Newman’s camp for ill children
In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on...
Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways
Barren River Numbers
Barren River Numbers
Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters...
In call with House GOP leader, Trump allegedly refused to call off rioters
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.(Kenneth McPeek on Twitter)
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky